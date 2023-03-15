The Formula 1 world is all set for Round 2 of the F1 2023 season during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 weekend this weekend. The reigning World Champions Red Bull head to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on the back of a 1-2 finish during the season opener at Bahrain. At the same time, two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso comes into the race weekend after finishing third in the season-opening Bahrain GP 2023.

Ferrari will hope to turn their fortune in Jeddah as their star driver Charles Leclerc suffered a DNF due to engine problems in Round 1. In the meantime, Mercedes will look to trounce Aston Martin in the standings who looked far superior to them in Bahrain. Having said that, here’s a look at the full schedule, live telecast, and live streaming details for the F1 Saudi Arabian GP 2023.

Saudi Arabian GP 2023: Full schedule for Round 2 of the F1 2023 season

Practice 1 on Friday, March 17 from 7:00 PM IST to 8:00 PM IST

Practice 2 on Friday, March 17 from 10:30 PM IST to 11:30 PM IST

Practice 3 on Saturday, March 18 from 7:00 PM IST to 8:00 PM IST

Qualifying session on Saturday, March 18 from 10:30 PM IST to 11:30 PM IST

Main Race on Sunday, March 19 from 10:30 PM IST onwards

Where will the F1 Saudi Arabian GP 2023 take place?

The Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP 2023 is scheduled to be held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which is 3.450 km (2.144 miles) long.

How to watch the live telecast of the F1 Saudi Arabian GP 2023 in India?

Unfortunately for Indian F1 fans, the season-opening Saudi Arabian GP 2023 will not be telecasted in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Saudi Arabian GP 2023 in India?

Indian F1 fans can get access to the live streaming of the Saudi Arabian GP 2023 by subscribing to F1 TV Pro. Formula 1 launched its exclusive streaming service in India earlier this year. The monthly subscription for F1 TV Pro is said to be INR 399, while the annual subscription is said to be priced at INR 2999.