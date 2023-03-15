Quick links:
Image: AP
The Formula 1 world is all set for Round 2 of the F1 2023 season during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 weekend this weekend. The reigning World Champions Red Bull head to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on the back of a 1-2 finish during the season opener at Bahrain. At the same time, two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso comes into the race weekend after finishing third in the season-opening Bahrain GP 2023.
Ferrari will hope to turn their fortune in Jeddah as their star driver Charles Leclerc suffered a DNF due to engine problems in Round 1. In the meantime, Mercedes will look to trounce Aston Martin in the standings who looked far superior to them in Bahrain. Having said that, here’s a look at the full schedule, live telecast, and live streaming details for the F1 Saudi Arabian GP 2023.
The Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP 2023 is scheduled to be held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which is 3.450 km (2.144 miles) long.
Unfortunately for Indian F1 fans, the season-opening Saudi Arabian GP 2023 will not be telecasted in India.
Indian F1 fans can get access to the live streaming of the Saudi Arabian GP 2023 by subscribing to F1 TV Pro. Formula 1 launched its exclusive streaming service in India earlier this year. The monthly subscription for F1 TV Pro is said to be INR 399, while the annual subscription is said to be priced at INR 2999.