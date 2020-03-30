Conor McGregor Trolls Nate Diaz On Social Media During Coronavirus Lockdown

It’s been almost four years since Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz faced each other for the second time in their respective MMA careers at UFC 202. The duo went on to spark one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history after battling each other two times (UFC 196 & UFC 202), and a trilogy fight is yet to materialise. However, that did not stop them from attacking each other verbally on social media. Despite Conor McGregor’s spectacular comeback opposite Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Nate Diaz went on to slam him on Twitter. After almost three months, Conor McGregor has also fired back at Nate Diaz by trolling him on social media.

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov Defeats Tony Ferguson In Official UFC Simulation Game

UFC: Conor McGregor trolls Nate Diaz amidst Coronavirus outbreak

15! Counting bananas an all, I am out of here guys!

Have a good night 😂 ❤️ https://t.co/uoxb8TOJjb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 27, 2020

Nate can’t even count to 5! — RUSSO (@A__RUSSO) March 27, 2020

I’d pay to see Nate go at these 😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 27, 2020

UFC fighters have been using social media platforms extensively in order to keep up with the outside world amid the coronavirus outbreak. Recently, Conor McGregor was spotted interacting with his fans on Twitter as he went on to troll Nate Diaz in one of his tweets. After interacting on a ‘Twitter Task’ in a couple of tweets, a fan named Russo claimed ‘Nate Can’t even count to 5’ which was a reference to the infamous press conference between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz for UFC 196. The Irish fighter in return gave a cheeky reply and said, “I’d pay to see Nate go on these”.

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: UFC 249: Joe Rogan Refuses To Commentate At Khabib Vs Ferguson Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

UFC: Conor McGregor trolls Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor made fun of Nate Diaz’s financial condition when they lined up for the first time at UFC 196. After a heated build-up, Conor McGregor went on to bash Nate Diaz and his brother Nick Diaz at a press conference hosted via FaceTime. Here’s a look at the infamous ‘trash talk’ segment between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

Also Read | Conor McGregor trolls Nate Diaz: Nate Diaz Considers Legal Action Against American Publication After False Report

Also Read | Conor McGregor trolls Nate Diaz: Nate Diaz's Coach Richard Perez Trolls Conor McGregor By Posting A Meme On Instagram

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)