Snoop Dogg Lauches His Own Pro Boxing League 'fight Club' After Tyson-Jones Success

American hip-hop superstar Snoop Dogg is all set to create a new pro boxing league called The Fight Club with Triller. The entertainment and music platform were the organisers for the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones jr. fight, which marked the former's return to the ring after 15 years. Snoop Dogg also featured during the fight card, commentating during the main card fight between Jake Paul and Nate Robinson, and the Tyson vs Jone Jr fight, while also dropping some of his all-time hits in a live performance.

Snoop Dogg boxing league: Hip-hop mogul set to launch pro boxing league

Snoop Dogg is all set to make his boxing stint last longer after charting success on Sunday as a commentator. The 49-year-old had the Twitterati raving on his insane commentary when Jake Paul brutally knocked Nate Robinson out at the Staples Center on Saturday. Fans called for Snoop to commentate more games and sports after his epic show, and the hip-hop mogul is now making their wishes come true.

In a statement released by Snoop Dogg and Triller, the duo will combine to create the Fight Club, which will host multiple events during a year, with Snoop Dogg as the host and announcer. The Pro Boxing League will have five to eight events each year, with a similar layout to Saturday's Tyson-Jones card was produced by mixing boxing and musical performances. The Tyson-ones card saw Snoop Dogg feature as a commentator, while also performing with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Ne-Yo and others.

According to the release as per ESPN, The Snoop Dogg fight club is aimed at connecting celebrities from various backgrounds, from breakout social media stars and professional athletes renowned for their athletic abilities to tackle a new venture and enter the world of boxing, as well as for pro boxers making their way up. While the FIght Club has the option of collaborating with Mike Tyson for the future, it is a separate entity from the 54-year-old's Legends Only League, which kicked off with his boxing return in LA. The idea moving forward is to hold cards with both sanctioned and non-sanctioned fights just like Saturday's event.

Ryan Kavanaugh, the co-founder of The Fight Club, will also see is company Proxima be the league's promoter and marketer. The 45-year-old has his links with the Hollywood industry, having served as an executive producer with "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," "Charlie Wilson's War" and "Zombieland". Snoop Dogg, meanwhile, will help with fighter and musical artist selection along with overall production of the events.

(Image Courtesy: Snoop Dogg Instagram)