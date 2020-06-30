Sports Ministry Moves Delhi HC; Seeks Consent To Grant Provisional Recognition To NSFs

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday moved an application in the Delhi High Court asking for permission to grant provisional recognition to the National Sports Federations (NSFs). This comes shortly after the Sports Ministry under the direction of Delhi High Court withdrew provisional recognition given to all National Sports Federations.

The application submitted that in the wake of the COVID pandemic, it was difficult to submit and scrutinize documents pertaining to the federation hence, for the time being, recognition should be granted provisionally.

With the de-recognition of 54 National Sports Federations a year before the Olympics, the All India Council of Sports president VK Malhotra had earlier last week pressed the Ministry to immediately appeal to the Delhi HC and Supreme Court.

The High Court in its previous order had stripped off the recognition to the NSFs, after accusing the Sports Ministry of trying to "overreach the order of the court" while taking the decision to renew the annual recognition without seeking the consent of the court.

"It transpires that in the teeth of the order dated February 7, the sports ministry has on its own proceeded to provisionally renew the annual recognition in respect of 54 federations for the year 2020, till September 30," the Court noted. "The respondent No.1/MYAS shall maintain status quo ante in respect of the said decision as well, till further orders," the High Court said.

The de-recognition of the federations came as a big setback to the sports world which was already reeling under the effects of the pandemic, with respect to the preparation for next year's Olympics Games. The Ministry’s recognition assumed significance to all the NSFs as they depended on the government’s funding to manage their day-to-day expenses.

