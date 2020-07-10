Styrian Grand Prix Qualifying Round Date, Time And Live Streaming In India Details

Formula 1 action returned to action last weekend with the Austrian Grand Prix after the coronavirus enforced lockdown. The Red Bull Ring will be hosting the first two races of the season, with Styrian Grand Prix all set to take place the coming weekend, July 12. F1 officials have opted to name the race after the Styria region in which the Red Bull Ring resides in order to avoid having two Austrian Grand Prix in one year. Here are the Styrian Grand Prix qualifying schedule, how to watch Styrian Grand Prix qualifying, the Styrian Grand Prix date and time and the Styrian Grand Prix live stream details.

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying schedule: Preview

F1 will still run its traditional format of two free practice sessions lasting 90 minutes each on Friday, followed by an additional practice session running for one hour on Saturday. The Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout-style qualifying format are also being retained on Saturday afternoon to decide the grid for the 71-lap Styrian Grand Prix LIVE on Sunday. Valterri Bottas clinched last weekend's race, with Ferarri's Charles Leclerc clinching second while McLaren's Lando Norris picked up his first-ever podium finish by finishing third.

Lewis Hamilton picked up a five-second penalty following a collision with Red Bull's Alex Albon and had to settle four places. Hamilton will look to put the disappointment of the Austrian Grand Prix behind him when he enters the circuit on Sunday as he vies for a record-equalling seventh Drivers' Championship.

Styrian Grand Prix live stream: Styrian Grand Prix Qualifying Schedule:

Friday, July 10, 2020: First Practice Session: 2:30 PM IST

Friday, July 10, 2020: Second Practice Session: 6:30 PM IST

Saturday, July 11, 2020: Third Practice session: 2:30 PM IST

Saturday, July 11, 2020: Qualifying Race: 6:30 PM IST

Sunday, July 12, 2020: Main Race: 6:40 PM IST

How to watch Styrian Grand Prix qualifying live? Styrian Grand Prix Date and Time

Fans can watch the Styrian Grand Prix live telecast in India on the Star Sports Select Network. The channel will also telecast the Styrian Grand Prix qualifying live on Saturday at 6:30 PM. One can also catch the Styrian Grand Prix live stream on the Disney + Hotstar app. The main event will begin on Sunday at 6:40 PM IST. For highlights and regular updates, fans can keep tabs on the social media handles ofFormula One and the respective teams in the race. JioTv subscribers can also catch the Styrian Grand Prix live stream on their smartphones.

