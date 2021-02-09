Tom Brady Apologised To 'Class Act' Tyrann Mathieu After Super Bowl Altercation

Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu were involved in a series of verbal altercations during the Super Bowl 2021 clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bucs won 31-9 at the Raymond James Stadium, with Brady winning his unprecedented seventh Super Bowl. During the game, the 43-year-old sparred multiple times with the Chiefs safety, and even chased him down and got in his face at one point.

What did Tom Brady say to Tyrann Mathieu? Bucs superstar apologised for confrontation

According to a report by ESPN, Tom Brady reportedly texted Tyrann Mathieu following the Super Bowl 2021 for his actions during the game. The Chiefs safety had said he had never seen that side of Brady before, and the 43-year-old apologised for being competitive and matching the 28-year-old's intensity. Brady called Mathieu the "ultimate competitor" and mentioned that he had closely watched the Chiefs safety since his days at LSU, and he praised Mathieu for his heart, calling him an "incredible leader, champion and class act".

Tyrann Mathieu and Tom Brady going at it



(via @NFLBrasil)



pic.twitter.com/N4hJ2YhBUw — Beyond The Bleachers (@BeyondBleachers) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady also expressed his desire to apologise in person in the future. The 43-year-old said his outbursts in an emotional moment were in no way a reflection on his feelings toward Tyrann Mathieu, whom he spoke of highly throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl 2021. The Chiefs safety was riled up after the altercation with Brady and took to Twitter to state that it was the former New England Patriots superstar who got things going. Mathieu also tweeted of the incident when Brady chased him, writing: "He's clearly chasing me, but I got flagged". Both tweets have been subsequently deleted by the 28-year-old.

Tyrann Mathieu finished with three tackles and had an interception wiped off the board due to a penalty. And while the 28-year-old was involved in a series of conflicts with Brady, Mathieu said he didn’t think the encounter and subsequent penalty affected his play. The Chiefs safety had no hard feelings towards the Bucs superstar, claiming that Brady is a great quarterback and he had no comment for it. Super Bowl 2021 was the fourth time Brady and Mathieu have squared off. The duo has never been involved in an incident prior to the clash on Sunday. Brady meanwhile completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday night. The 43-year-old veteran was awarded the MVP for his efforts, his fifth overall, and the oldest ever to win the honour.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)