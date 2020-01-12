The Debate
WWE Eyes Renaming Town In Kentucky After Superstar King Corbin

WWE News

WWE is planning to steal a piece of history for its promotions. WWE is looking to get Corbin (the town) in Kentucky, United States, renamed after King Corbin.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE

WWE is moving past fictional storylines and feuds. Now, the company plans to steal a piece of history for its promotions. WWE is looking to get Corbin (the town) in Kentucky, United States, renamed after King Corbin.

WWE News: King Corbin's town 

For those who do not know, Corbin in Kentucky is home to Colonel Harland Sanders, the founder of the famous Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). The city even has a statue of Colonel Sanders in the downtown area. On Sunday, the company representatives will be collecting signatures to persuade the city to make the change and rename it to King Corbin, KY.

According to reports, the company is holding a Supershow Live event featuring stars from RAW and Smackdown on Sunday Night. WWE is organising the campaign to rename the city after the King of the Ring winner to promote the show. Wrestling.Inc reported that WWE would give out free tickets to the show at signature campaign event.

WWE had planned the show on King Corbin twice last year but had to postpone them both times. The first time was in May and the second was supposed to be held in October. Those who had purchased tickets to these events would be able to use them to attend Sunday’s show.

Published:
COMMENT
