Jeff Hardy's Time In WWE Would Be Ending Shortly, But His Deal Has Been Frozen

The Hardy Boys’ run on WWE may be drawing to an end. There are reports that Matt Hardy will leave the company once his contract expires on March 1. There are also reports that brother Jeff Hardy is also reluctant to return to WWE. Though both brothers signed the deal at the same time, it seems Jeff’s contract will stay valid for quite some time.

Don’t miss the BRAND NEW #FreeTheDELETE Episode 7, which is getting rave reviews. It’s a bit of a heavy ep, but it’s always darkest right before dawn. Watch it now by clicking HERE —-> https://t.co/822EmLZ8XZ pic.twitter.com/WFyOh0bVjX — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 11, 2020

Jeff Hardy is currently injured

According to The Wrestling Observer, Jeff (who has been battling injury and legal issues) wants to leave but has his contract frozen. In July 2019, Jeff Hardy was arrested in South Carolina for public intoxication. He once again got into legal trouble in October 2019 for impaired driving.

Due to his injuries and legal trouble, WWE extended and froze Jeff Hardy’s contract. This means his contract will not expire along with his brother on March 1. WWE has been actively encouraging Jeff Hardy to get help to get better soon.

My first match on @WWE #RAW was LIVE on May 23rd, 1994. My most recent match was LIVE on Dec 16th, 2019. A difference of 25 & a half years. That has to be the longest span of any performer, right? pic.twitter.com/VkQ6K8sCg9 — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 9, 2020

Meanwhile, there are speculations that the All Elite Wrestling are waiting to snap up the Hardy Boys. There are also rumours that Jeff Hardy might make a surprise return during the Royal Rumble later this month. It remains to be seen whether fans will be able to see the revival of Jeff Hardy on WWE.

