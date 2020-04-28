The Rock Misses UFC, NBA, NFL And Olympics Action, Set To Make Major Announcement Tomorrow

It has been over a month since live sports events have been called off and there are no official reports regarding when they are going to resume in the near future. However, WWE has not stopped its live events and is hosting programmes amid the lockdown with UFC following in WWE's footsteps. UFC president Dana White has already scheduled UFC 249 for May 9 but it is seemingly not enough to satisfy WWE legend The Rock, who is missing all his favourite sports amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what The Rock said about missing his favourite sports events courtesy of the lockdown.

The Rock wants NBA return and UFC to resume as he misses his favourite sports

The Rock recently posted a video on his official Instagram handle in which he was spotted delivering his thoughts over the current condition of the sports community amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Rock himself is a sports icon and said he misses his favourite sports including the likes of NBA, UFC, NHL, and the Olympics. According to the former WWE World Champion, a few days ago he asked his fans to pose questions regarding the current scenario in sports and said he is ready to answer them all via an Instagram Live session.

When it comes to an NBA return, NBA playoffs are reportedly set to resume on May, while Dana White has already announced three UFC events on May 9, May 13, and May 16. The sporting community is expected to resume activities within a few weeks but there is still no official update regarding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as it has already been postponed due to the global outbreak of COVID-19.

UFC: UFC 249 update

UFC 249 is scheduled to go ahead on May 9 at Florida and Dana White has already released the full fight card. Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje are going to headline the PPV for the Interim Lightweight title, while Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo and Dominick Crux will battle it out at the co-main event. Here’s the full fight card.

Image courtesy: WWE.com