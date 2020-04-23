Cody Rhodes Adds Hulk Hogan, The Rock And Others To His Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Cody Rhodes recently revealed his wrestling Mount Rushmore and answered many fan questions on the B/R app. The AEW executive vice president also talked about some of his favourite wrestlers and matches, both in and out of AEW. Cody Rhodes also opened up about the in-development AEW game and when fans could get their hands on it.

Cody Rhodes picked WWE legends Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and The Rock to be in his wrestling Mount Rushmore. Cody Rhodes said he keeps the fourth spot empty because ‘wrestling needs to make new stars’. When asked what are his top AEW matches until now, Cody Rhodes said ‘Private Party vs The Young Bucks, PAC vs Orange Cassidy, Shida vs Britt, Hangman and Kenny vs The Young Bucks’.

Cody Rhodes revealing his favourite match of all time

While revealing his favourite match of all time, Cody Rhodes said he loves the 1991 Clash of Champions match where his father Dusty Rhodes teamed up with Sting to take on Tully and Arn Anderson. Cody Rhodes said he loves the match because of it’s incredible crowd response. Cody Rhodes then remembered the WrestleMania 18 match between The Rock and Hulk Hogan and hailed it as the greatest match of all time.

“I think the greatest match of all time is undoubtedly The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan. Anyone who says otherwise, it makes me question your wrestling IQ,” said Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes talks about AEW game

Cody Rhodes said that the AEW video game will have everything wrestling fans want. Cody Rhodes said that the company wants to make a very good game and that’s why they are talking to very talented people in the video games field. Rhodes said that they will keep the fans updated with the progress and the release date of the game. However, Cody Rhodes asked the fans to be extra patient as the game could take years to make.

