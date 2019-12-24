Mike Tyson Rubbishes Deontay Wilder's Claim Of Being Able To Beat Him In His Prime

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson respectfully disagrees with Deontay Wilder's opinion that the latter would stand a chance of beating him in his prime. Tyson simply asserted he does not think so after Deontay Wilder claimed that he would beat any fighter in the history of boxing, including a prime 1986 version of Mike Tyson. The claim has received many polarized reactions.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Parts Ways With Long-time Trainer Two Months Before Deontay Wilder Rematch

Lennox Lewis slams Deontay Wilder for his comments on Mike Tyson

Former undisputed boxing heavyweight Lennox Lewis, who had KO'd Mike Tyson back in 2002, also slammed the reigning WBC heavyweight champion for his comments about beating Mike Tyson in his prime. Lewis said that he just heard Deontay Wilder claim he would destroy a young Mike Tyson and explained that it is very easy to talk about something like that until one actually gets in the ring to fight them. Lewis added that he likes Deontay Wilder but the man has never shared the ring with someone so ferocious like Tyson, who truly wants to break his opponent's ribs with every punch of his. He disagreed with Wilder’s remarks but admires his confidence, which is much needed to sit atop the heavyweight division.

Lewis further explained that Deontay Wilder is a hungry fighter who shows up in probably the best shape in the division. He clarified that there are levels to the game and he is still adding to his arsenal. Lewis also had some advice for the entire heavyweight division.

Also Read | Tyson Fury To Take Help From Anthony Joshua To Defeat Deontay Wilder?

My best advice to the entire crop of young heavyweight champs is to focus on being the best of YOUR era! Out of respect and reality. It’s unprovable. Of course ppl asked, but I found no need to speculate or compare myself to my idol Ali or any other of the past greats. — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) January 27, 2018

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury's February 2020 fight

Deontay Wilder, who declared himself the ‘hardest puncher in boxing history’ after his last impressive victory over Luis Ortiz Jr., had previously appeared on CBS Sports' In This Corner podcast with Brian Campbell. Wilder suggested that older boxers should be more supportive of the young generation of fighters instead of focusing on such comparisons. The 34-year old champion ended the year with his unbeaten record intact and will next put his title on the line against British star Tyson Fury early next year after a thrilling first encounter between the two that ended in a controversial draw.

Also Read | Deontay Wilder Unhappy With Mike Tyson Post Luis Ortiz Fight

Also Read | Mike Tyson Not Impressed With Andy Ruiz Jr’s Weight Cut Ahead Of Anthony Joshua Fight