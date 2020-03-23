Tom Brady Ad: Patriots Thank Their Departing Legend In Extravagant Fashion

For the first time in his NFL career, Tom Brady will be playing for a side other than the New England Patriots. Arguably one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Brady is leaving behind his illustrious time in Boston to write a new history with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots and owner Robert Kraft's family bid farewell to Tom Brady in quite an eccentric fashion by taking out a full-page 'Tom Brady ad' in Sunday's edition of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Patriots used the 'Tom Brady ad' as a way to thank the departing veteran for his contributions to the franchise over the last 20 years, helping establish an NFL dynasty with the Patriots.

Tom Brady Ad: Tampa Bay Times Tom Brady message from Patriots

Tom Brady Ad: Patriots Tom Brady message

Patriots and the Kraft family expressed their gratitude for his time with the Patriots writing, 'When you arrived as a sixth-round pick - and the best selection this franchise has ever made - no one imagined all you’d accomplish or how much you’d soon mean to an entire region. You now leave New England after two decades of dominance as the GOAT and forever a part of our family. Your passion for the game, competitiveness and constant pursuit of excellence resulted in an unprecedented six Super Bowl victories, nine conference championships and 17 division titles. You're now recognized as the greatest of all time for what you've accomplished on the field, but you're an even better person. Thank you, Tom, for your countless contributions to the New England Patriots, and we wish you and your beautiful family continued success. There will never be another Tom Brady.'

Patriots ended their post with a message for the Bucs supporters and Tampa Bay community. The message read, 'Take care of him. You got a great one'.

Patriots Tom Brady: Tom Brady Bill Belichick beef?

While the 'Tom Brady Ad' serves as a great farewell message for their departing quarterback, NFL experts and supporters continue to speculate what led to his exit from the Patriots. Numerous reports have suggested that Tom Brady had an argument with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick which could have been the reason behind his Patriots departure. It is also believed that Belichick restructured Brady's deal last summer that forced him to enter the NFL Free Agency after the end of the 2019/20 NFL season.

Despite all the speculations, Tom Brady leaves New England having established himself as one of the best players in NFL history and may play an important role in Tampa.

How many Super Bowls does Tom Brady have? Here's Brady's Patriots career in numbers

2: NFL Offensive Player of the Year

3: NFL MVP

4: Super Bowl MVP

6: Super Bowls Rings

9: Super Bowl Appearances

14: Pro Bowl Selections

179: Career Interceptions

541: Career touchdowns

74,571: Passing Yards

