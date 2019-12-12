UFC: Relive The Fight Where Amanda Nunes Was Knocked Out By Cat Zingano At UFC 178

Amanda Nunes is undoubtedly the greatest female fighter of all time with two UFC titles on her shoulder. The first and only women's double champ of UFC is currently on a 9-fight-winning streak. She is ready to defend her bantamweight title against Germaine de Randamie at the year ending PPV UFC 245. Well, if you are an MMA fan, it is hard to think of Amanda Nunes as a loser. The Brazilian lioness has defeated all the legendary women on the roster including the likes of Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and Valentina Shevchenko among others. However, there has been a fight where Amanda Nunes was overpowered by her opponent and she was left bloodied after the fight. Can you guess the opponent?

UFC: Throwback to Amanda Nune’s devastating loss

It is hard to imagine Amanda Nunes losing at this stage but Cat Zingano delivered the first UFC loss of Amanda Nunes' career at UFC 178 in 2014. It was one of the best fights in Women’s MMA history as both gladiators locked their horns inside the octagon. A young Amanda Nunes started the fight strong and dominated Cat Zingano in the first round. However, Zingano turned things around from round number two. She ended up knocking out the Brazilian in the third round. Cat Zingano unleashed a series of horrific elbows and punches over her Brazilian opponent. Amanda Nunes could not deliver anything in response. She was left bloodied and bruised at the end of the fight. Take a look at the throwback fight between Cat Zingano and Amanda Nunes from 2014.

UFC 245: Amanda Nune’s status

Amanda Nunes had a terrible run in UFC since her defeat against Cat Zingano but she is considered as one of the most feared women inside the octagon. After successfully knocking out Holly Holm at UFC 239., she is ready to go against her former rival Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245. Will Amanda Nunes retain her title or will Germaine de Randamie shock the world? What do you think?

