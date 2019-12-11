Miesha Tate Gives Former Rival Amanda Nunes 'G.O.A.T' Recognition

Amanda Nunes has achieved almost everything in her UFC career till now. The lioness from Brazil quietened her critics by knocking out Cris Cyborg in the very first round of their much-awaited fight at UFC 239. Both Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes seemed unstoppable until they faced each other. A lot of veterans claimed that Cris Cyborg is the perfect woman to stop Amanda Nunes. It made Nunes drop down to an ‘under-dog' in their fight. However, the current double champion shocked the world by knocking out Cris Cyborg. Well, Amanda Nunes has got one more feather in her crown and it is getting the recognition of ‘G.O.A.T’ by her former rival Miesha Tate.

UFC: Miesha Tate considers Amanda Nunes as the greatest

Miesha Tate is a true veteran who keeps on contributing to the sport even after retirement. Though she is no longer tied up with UFC, Miesha Tate is currently the Vice President of Asia’s largest sports organisation - ‘One Championship’. When asked about the greatest women fighter of all time, Miesha Tate showed no hesitation in taking Amanda Nunes' name.

Miesha Tate and Amanda Nunes faced each other at UFC 200 and the Brazilian submitted Tate in the very first round of their fight. After that, Amanda Nunes went on to defeat Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and Valentina Shevchenko among others. She became the first woman to hold two world titles at the same time in UFC. She is undoubtedly one of the greatest women in sport but for Miesha Tate, she is the greatest female fighter of all time.

UFC: Amanda Nunes in UFC 245

After knocking out Holly Holm in her last fight, Amanda Nunes is set to go against Germaine de Randamie in her upcoming title defence at UFC 245. The duo locked their horns back in 2013 at Fight Night 32 and Amanda Nunes came out victorious. Will she repeat it again? Or will Germaine de Randamie shock the world?

