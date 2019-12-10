Jorge Masvidal Expresses Shocking Retirement Plans, Vows To Win Real UFC Title

Jorge Masvidal had a spectacular 2019 with three fierce knockout victories against Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. The Miami based MMA veteran made the fastest knockout in UFC history by ending Ben Askren’s undefeated streak in five seconds. Well, Jorge Masvidal did not stop there and went against Nate Diaz at UFC 244 for the one-time BMF title. Masvidal came out as the winner as Nate Diaz faced the first TKO loss of his MMA career. Now, the BMF has already planned his retirement. However, he wants to get his hands on a real title before leaving the sport.

Also Read | Jorge Masvidal Says He Is Not Waiting For A Potential Fight Against Nick Diaz

UFC: Jorge Masvidal wants a ‘real belt’

Jorge Masvidal is a veteran and he has been in the sport for more than 16 years. However, his rise to extreme prominence came with his back to back victories in 2019. Masvidal has revealed that he wants to get a taste of a real belt. The No 3 ranked welterweight believes that he can easily take out the 170 lbs title holder Kamaru Usman. Before the BMF belt, Jorge Masvidal has never won a UFC belt. Now, he wants to win a UFC gold before he retires.

In a recent interview with MMAmania.com, Jorge Masvidal revealed that he has already planned his retirement. However, he is confident about winning the welterweight gold before that. When asked about his future plans, the BMF champion said, “I got about three years left, then I'll hang up the gloves comfortably. Not because I need to, but because I want to. I’ll have enough money and everything I wanted to accomplish in these three years. It’s more of a matter of who’s going to bring me the most money in this next fight.”

Also Read | Max Holloway Reveals His Condition For A UFC Re-match Against Conor McGregor

UFC: Who will Jorge Masvidal fight?

The BMF wants to have a money fight and he has already expressed his urge to fight Conor McGregor, Nick Diaz, Floyd Mayweather and even a cross-promotion bout with Canelo Alvarez. Well, they are definitely big-money fights. However, if Jorge Masvidal wants a real UFC belt, he needs to fight the winner of Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington at UFC 245.

This weekend is all about @ufc 245. What match-up are you most excited to see? #ufc245 pic.twitter.com/vR5bnlioy0 — T-Mobile Arena (@TMobileArena) December 10, 2019

Also Read | UFC Fighter Alistair Overeem Suffers GRUESOME Injury With Lip Hanging From His Face

Also Read | Conor McGregor Mocked By Sugar Ray Leonard For His Boxing Skills; Watch Video