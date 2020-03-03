Tom Brady Free Agency News Gains Pace After Patriots Star FaceTimes Titans' Mike Vrabel

When you talk about the NFL, the biggest name that comes to mind is the four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady. The New England Patriots quarterback could end up being the hottest free agent in the NFL market after The Athletic reported that there is a“strong buzz” at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that Tom Brady will not, in fact, suit up for the New England Patriots in the upcoming season. The news had gained momentum towards the end of the last season when the Patriots crashed out of the playoffs.

Tom Brady free agency: Tom Brady current contract with New England Patriots

According to Bleacherreport, Tom Brady's new deal increased his 2019 salary from $15 million to $23 million, making him the sixth highest-paid quarterback in the league. Under terms of the extension, he would have been owed $30 million next year and $32 million in 2021.

Tom Brady free agency: Tom Brady's new contract with New England Patriots

With the news of 'Tom Brady free agency' heating up, various NFL franchises are currently monitoring his situation. Earlier this month, reports had said that the Patriots could offer Tom Brady a $30 million contract to keep him at the Gillette Stadium. The reports also say that money was not the point for Tom Brady, but he had told the Patriots that they needed to get in some quality support for him before he would think about putting pen to paper on a new contract.

Tom Brady free agency: Tom Brady FaceTimes Mike Vrabel

Tom Brady FaceTiming Titans head coach Mike Vrabel during a basketball game 👀. Somebody confirm Brady to the #Titans already! Lolpic.twitter.com/Dd5m4QxQFK — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) March 1, 2020

Recently, Tom Brady was spotted along with Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon as they watched North Carolina’s 92-79 win over Syracuse on Saturday in the final men’s basketball game. It was during the game that a fan caught him video chatting with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. The latest video has sparked further speculation that Brady could sign with the Titans. Mike Vrabel and Brady are former teammates with the Patriots in the 2000s and along with Julian Edelman, they’re all close friends

Tom Brady to Titans: How would Titans benefit from Tom Brady's deal?

Tom Brady to Titans is still a possibility as they could provide the quality support that the future Hall of Famer is looking for. Also, Tom Brady to Titans could see the veteran signing a short deal and also helping the young players learn how to win and get the most out of themselves.

Tom Brady free agency: Where is Tom Brady going to play in 2020?

Tom Brady free agency sees the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders appear to be the top options for the veteran quarterback. Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel —who was Brady's teammate with the Patriots —could choose the veteran instead of sticking to their current quarterback, Tannehill. The entire decision will now remain up to Brady, who will have to decide if he wants to start the next chapter of his career in a new location after 20 years in New England.