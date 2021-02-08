Camille Kostek Net Worth: Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend's Salary And Modelling Career

NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski made a sensational U-turn on his retirement before the 2020/21 NFL season, and his decision bore fruit at the end as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lifted the Super Bowl 2021 title. The win was the 31-year-old's fourth Super Bowl, all achieved with Tom Brady as his teammate. The tight end was seen celebrating with girlfriend Camille Kostek after the Super Bowl win at the Raymond James Stadium. Here's the Camille Kostek salary, net worth and career so far.

Camille Kostek career: Camille Kostek net worth

According to Cheat Sheet, the Camille Kostek net worth is estimated to be around $3.4 million. Much of the 27-year-old's earnings come from her career as a model. Kostek has previously worked as a cheerleader and made it to the roster of the New England Patriots in 2013 while being a junior at University. She landed the cover of its annual Swimsuit Calendar which was shot in Saint Lucia in 2014 and joined the NFL Tour in China as Patriots ambassador where she performed routines and taught youth cheer clinics. Kostek featured in advertising campaigns for Patriot Place while being featured as a spokesperson in various television shows and public engagements. She retired in 2015, and moved on to hosting before switching to modelling.

Kostek had a late start to her modelling career and did a series of television commercials for the boutique Ciao Bella. The 27-year-old has done campaigns and ambassadorships for various clothing and cosmetic brands including L'Oréal, Victoria's Secret, and Clarins. She also walked the runway for Kittenship Spring/Summer 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week. Kostek is also a longtime model and ambassador for Reebok and she was announced as one of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover models for 2019. She shared the cover alongside coveted model Tyra Banks and professional soccer player Alex Morgan.

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski started dating in the summer of 2015, just a little while after she left the New England Patriots cheerleading team. The couple reportedly took a hiatus at the beginning of 2017 but were back together by spring of that year. Despite both being a part of the Patriots organisation for a while, the couple claim they did not meet on the field. Kostek was quick to upload a post of herself and Gronkowski after the Bucs clinched the Super Bowl on Sunday. It is reported that the 27-year-old was a lifelong Bucs fan despite working for the Patriots for a long time.

(Image Courtesy: Camille Kostek Instagram)