Tom Brady Heads To Hollywood Amidst Free Agency Saga, Launches Production Company

New England Patriots' unrestricted free agent Tom Brady is officially heading to Hollywood. The veteran quarterback took to Instagram to announce that he is launching a new production company along with directors of the 2019 blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame - Joe and Anthony Russo. Brady named his new venture '199 Productions', which is a reference to him being the 199th pick by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Tom Brady Hollywood ready?

According to TMZ, Tom Brady's production house will make documentaries, films and TV shows. Brady himself announced his project will be called 'Unseen Football', where he'd work alongside the Russo brothers and renowned filmmaker Gotham Chopra.

When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself. Launching a production company is no different. - Tom Brady Hollywood ready

Meanwhile, Russo brothers-owned AGBO Films stated 'We’re excited to share that we’re partnering with Tom Brady for a new kind of film experience with ‘Unseen Football’ under our non-fiction group, Wonderburst!'

Tom Brady free agent status

While his latest Hollywood venture is all the buzz on the internet, NFL fans are still wondering where the 42-year-old will end up ahead of the upcoming season. Some experts suggest he could re-sign with the Patriots while others suggest his time at New England is over. With his future up in the air, multiple reports have linked him to Super Bowl 2020 runners-up San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers are also being touted as possible destinations.

How many Super Bowls has Tom Brady won?

All of Tom Brady’s super bowl passes.



9 Super Bowls.



6 championships.



His greatness will never be matched. pic.twitter.com/EEReJosMiD — TB12KID (@TB12KID) March 11, 2020

Tom Brady coronavirus statement

Arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, Tom Brady recently broke his silence on the coronavirus outbreak. Quoted by NESN, Brady noted the huge death toll due to various diseases including coronavirus. The 42-year-old was further quoted stating, 'Take a deep breath, and wash your hands.'

