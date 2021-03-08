Tom Brady Close To Signing Extension With Bucs Following Super Bowl Triumph: Report

NFL legend Tom Brady is showing no signs of slowing down and believes he could play beyond the age of 45. The 43-year-old, who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, led them to the Super Bowl title in his first year in Florida and will hope to continue the same next season. The Bucs took a punt signing Brady last year and remain keen to offer him an extension beyond his current deal.

Tom Brady contract: Bucs closing in on contract extension with NFL legend

The Bucs are keen to bust the Tom Brady retirement talk and are willing to offer the NFL legend fresh terms after he led the franchise to a Super Bowl win last month. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported the Bucs are “getting closer” to reaching a new deal with Brady. The 43-year-old is entering the final season of a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers that he signed last offseason.

I'm told the #Bucs are 'getting closer' to reworking Tom Brady's contract, per source. Tom Brady will be 44 in August. Brady has said he'd 'consider' playing beyond 45 years old. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 6, 2021

A Tom Brady Bucs extension not only keeps the veteran quarterback in Tampa beyond 2021 but likely gives the team more cap flexibility in their quest to re-sign key free agents. However, The Athletic's Jeff Howe terms that the discussions have been routine and believes that while something big could happen, it doesn't sound imminent as he still has a year left on his contract. The Bucs could restructure Brady's contract to give them more cap space to help them pursue free agents in the offseason and strengthen their roster as they look to defend their Super Bowl title.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have discussed a new contract, according to a source, but it's been characterized as more of a routine discussion for this time of year. Something could happen, but it doesn't sound imminent. He's got one year left on his current deal. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 6, 2021

Anderson reported that there's a long list of players the Buccaneers are working through keeping. Head coach Bruce Arians gave a passionate speech during the Super Bowl parade in Tampa, stating his plan to, 'keep this band together'. The sentiment has been shared by general manager Jason Licht who during his speech said that he would use "all of the resources" to keep the 2020 roster together heading into next season. The Bucs have a touch over $15 million in cap space, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini, but that is nowhere close to the top, with as many as eight franchises having more than $35 million in cap space.

Tom Brady underwent a successful knee operation following the Super Bowl 2021 success as he aims to help the Buccaneers defend their title. The veteran quarterback had a cleanup surgery following some discomfort in his knee, and reports suggest that the 43-year-old should be back on the field by June. Brady should be fit enough to resume training and participate in training camps ahead of the new season if NFL does plan on scheduling those events amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

(Image Courtesy: Buccaneers Instagram)