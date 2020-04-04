The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tom Brady Moves Into New House In Tampa Florida Previously Owned By Derek Jeter

other sports

The Tom Brady new house in Tampa Florida was the previous home of former MLB superstar Derek Jeter. The mansion costs around $100 million reportedly.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
tom brady new house in tampa florida

Tom Brady broke a lot of Patriots fans' hearts when he made the decision to end his time with the New England Patriots and move to Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Tom Brady spent 20 seasons of his distinguished career with the Patriots before deciding to move to Florida last month. Ahead of his NFL debut for the Bucs, the Tom Brady rents house in Tampa Bay news has made headlines since it was the former residence of MLB star Derek Jeter.

Also Read | Tom Brady donation confirmed after Bucs star sponsors 10 million meals for COVID-19 relief

Tom Brady Davis Island arrival

Tom Brady rents house in Tampa Bay which is also called 'Derek Jeter mansion'

Also Read | Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson rematch could feature NFL stars Tom Brady and Peyton Manning

Tom Brady Davis Island: Tom Brady Tampa mansion

Tom Brady rents house in Tampa, Florida is owned by Derek Jeter

Also Read | Tom Brady Bucs jersey number confirmed after Chris Godwin relinquishes the No.12

The Tom Brady Davis Island stint will begin this month as the former Patriots star shifts base to Tampa Bay, Florida. Tom Brady will pay a rent of between $75,000-$100,000 for the Derek Jeter mansion, which is also referred to as the 'St Jetersburg' by local residents. Reports in Tampa Bay Times revealed that the sprawling mansion features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room and a billiards room that wraps around a pool with two boat lifts providing access to Tampa Bay. The house is nearly 33,000 square feet overall.

Also Read | Was Tom Brady planning to leave Patriots since mid-2017? New reports claim that's the case

Tom Brady will officially wear the No 12 jersey for the Bucs this season

Also Read | Tom Brady relives Patriots' Super Bowl LI triumph on Instagram during lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
MP MAN TEST POSITIVE
China
CHINA DENIES "RELIGIOUS PRISONERS'
COVID-19
RAM VILAS PASWAN THANKS FCI WORKERS
Athawale
ATHAWALE PENS COVID AWARENESS POEM
Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others back PM Modi's '9 mins' COVID appeal
B-TOWN PRAISES PM'S '9 MINS' APPEAL
Hrithik
'IMPERATIVE TO BUST MYTHS': HRITHIK