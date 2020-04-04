Tom Brady Moves Into New House In Tampa Florida Previously Owned By Derek Jeter

Tom Brady broke a lot of Patriots fans' hearts when he made the decision to end his time with the New England Patriots and move to Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Tom Brady spent 20 seasons of his distinguished career with the Patriots before deciding to move to Florida last month. Ahead of his NFL debut for the Bucs, the Tom Brady rents house in Tampa Bay news has made headlines since it was the former residence of MLB star Derek Jeter.

Tom Brady Davis Island arrival

Tom Brady rents house in Tampa Bay which is also called 'Derek Jeter mansion'

He’s here! #Brady Tom Brady has arrived in Tampa. We confirmed earlier today on the #JPShow Brady was RENTING Derek Jeter’s mansion on Davis Islands. This is allegedly a picture of Tommy in the driveway! After talking with local realtors we’re guessing rent is between 75-100K! pic.twitter.com/s1cl9WWLEZ — FanStreamSports JP Peterson (@FanStreamJP) April 2, 2020

Tom Brady Davis Island: Tom Brady Tampa mansion

Tom Brady rents house in Tampa, Florida is owned by Derek Jeter

This is the 30,000 square foot mansion that Tom Brady is reportedly renting from Derek Jeter. It is less than 10 miles away from the Bucs' practice facility.



Some have called the mansion "St. Jetersburg" pic.twitter.com/2TIF1Pau2b — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) April 3, 2020

The Tom Brady Davis Island stint will begin this month as the former Patriots star shifts base to Tampa Bay, Florida. Tom Brady will pay a rent of between $75,000-$100,000 for the Derek Jeter mansion, which is also referred to as the 'St Jetersburg' by local residents. Reports in Tampa Bay Times revealed that the sprawling mansion features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room and a billiards room that wraps around a pool with two boat lifts providing access to Tampa Bay. The house is nearly 33,000 square feet overall.

Tom Brady will officially wear the No 12 jersey for the Bucs this season

Chris Godwin will wear the No. 14 next season, allowing Tom Brady to wear No. 12 pic.twitter.com/TVFuAjDlc2 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 31, 2020

