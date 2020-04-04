Tom Brady Hype Video By Bucs Gets Pumped Up Reaction From Legendary Quarterback Himself

Tampa Bay Buccaneers arguably pulled off the biggest move of the 2020 NFL free agency by agreeing to a deal with Tom Brady. While Brady leaving New England Patriots for new pastures was expected, not many predicted that he would end up at Tampa Bay. However, the move is now officially completed and fans are anxiously waiting to see Brady don the 'pewter and red' jersey ahead of the upcoming season.

Tom Brady hype video: Tom Brady Instagram response

Buccaneers have done extremely well to maintain a constant hype around Brady by frequently releasing a 'Tom Brady hype video' on their social media platforms. Recently, Buccaneers released another 'Tom Brady hype video' on Instagram for their 570,000 and constantly rising number of followers. The video was unsurprisingly well-received by the Bucs supporters. However, as it appears, even Tom Brady was quite impressed with the latest video.

Tom Brady hype video on Instagram: Buccaneers video

Brady commented 'LFG' on the video which is one of his commonly used social media hashtags. It is short for 'Let's f****ing go' and should mean Tom Brady is equally excited to take the field for the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady hype video released by the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers announced his arrival to Tampa Bay by posting a similar Tom Brady hype video on Twitter.

TB ✖️ TB pic.twitter.com/oyzSdNn1ZE — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

Tom Brady rents house in Tampa Bay

Brady signed a two-year deal worth a reported $50 million with Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The six-time Super Bowl winner's lucrative deal reported includes all $50 million as guaranteed money while he could also make up another $9 million in incentives. Brady will wear the No.12 at Buccaneers after it was confirmed that wide received Chris Godwin offered to relinquish the number out of respect for the NFL legend.

The answer you've been waiting for...



Tom Brady: 1⃣2⃣



Chris Godwin: 1⃣4⃣ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 31, 2020

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen have already begun their preparation for moving to Tampa Bay after it was reported thatt the couple has rented former MLB star Derek Jeter's mansion. According to The Tampa Bay Times, Brady is expected to pay a rent north of $75,000 for the luxurious 30,000-square foot mansion.

