Tom Brady To Avoid NFL Discipline For His 'personal Visit' To Byron Leftwich: Reports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will reportedly not be disciplined by the NFL for his in-person interaction with Buccaneers' offensive coordinator and neighbour, Byron Leftwich. According to NFL Network, the league conducted a thorough inquiry on Tom Brady's visit to Byron Leftwich's house and determined that the veteran quarterback did not violate any off-season rules.

The NFL made an inquiry into Tom Brady’s recent visit to #Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s house and determined there was no violation of offseason work rules, per league spokesman @NFLprguy. “It was a brief personal visit and Tom picked up the playbook.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2020

Last week, Tom Brady grabbed headlines for his blunder while visiting Byron Leftwich's house. Reports stated Brady accidentally entered the wrong house which led to an awkward moment between the quarterback and the surprised owner of the house, David Kramer. Kramer even addressed the incident while speaking to TMZ where he explained Brady entered the house without knocking or ringing the bell thinking it was Leftwich's house. As soon as the 42-year-old realised his mistake, he apologised and left in a hurry.

This was the second time the quarterback appeared to violate state guidelines due to the coronavirus lockdown - the first being Brady working out in a closed park in Tampa Bay. Reports in the US suggested teams were unhappy with Tom Brady repeatedly violating the state rules as well as NFL's rules in regards to their virtual off-season program.

NFL ruling for Tom Brady violation?

NFL instructed the 32 teams to conduct a virtual off-season program due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The state of Florida remains in strict lockdown due to the pandemic. With Brady appearing to violate the rules, reports indicated he could be disciplined by the league. However, per NFL Network, the NFL ruling states the quarterback will skip any punishment as Brady just visited Byron Leftwich's house to pick up a playbook.

Tom Brady ended his 20-year association with New England Patriots to sign a two-year deal with the Buccaneers earlier this year. The six-time Super Bowl winner rented former MLB star Derek Jeter's mansion in Tampa Bay but is yet to find his way around his new home. Brady will, however, have a familiar face in his new team after tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to sign a deal with the Buccaneers.

