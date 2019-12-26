Tom Brady Sends Out Christmas Day Greeting After Patriots Wrap Up 11th AFC East Title

AFC East title - done and dusted. NFL Playoffs spot - secured. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots all but wrapped up their regular-season duties after their Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills. With Christmas season in full buzz, it was time for Tom Brady's annual Christmas day greeting on social media. After the romantic Christmas greeting with wife Gisele Bundchen last year, Tom Brady decided to keep it rather simple this year.

New England Patriots star Tom Brady sends out a Christmas message

Tom Brady wished the Patriots fans a merry Christmas and proceeded to say that Santa treated the Brady family 'really well' this year. While Tom Brady's Christmas greeting this year was simpler than last year, his greeting did have an interesting end, to say the least. Tom Brady concluded his Christmas greeting with a clip of the snowball fight clip from the Will Ferrell starrer, "Elf".

"It's a playoff game, that's the way we're going to treat it."



BB talks this week's matchup with Miami on @OMFonWEEI: https://t.co/AlDZoSgFlU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 24, 2019

NFL: New England Patriots news

The New England Patriots secured their 11th consecutive AFC East title with a 24-17 win over AFC East contenders Buffalo Bills. Tom Brady was 26-of-33 for 271 yards and also had a touchdown against the Bills at the Gillette Stadium last weekend. The finality of the AFC East title wasn't the only story from the Gillette Stadium. Former LA Dodgers pitcher and current MLB free agent Rich Hill and his wife were arrested outside the Gillette Stadium before the Bills vs Patriots game. Both Rich Hill and his wife were arrested on counts of disorderly conduct before the game. The Foxborough police also levied a $500 fine each on Rich Hill and his wife, Caitlin.

