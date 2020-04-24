Tom Brady Trespasses Neighbour's House In Tampa Bay, Laughs It Off In Instagram Post

After 20 years in Foxborough, it appears as if Tom Brady is still finding his way around his new home in Tampa Bay. Earlier this week, the quarterback entered a closed park in the city despite a stay-at-home order in place throughout Tampa. Now, as per a recent TMZ report, the quarterback had a similar trespassing experience earlier this month.

According to the report, Tom Brady thought he had arrived at the residence of Buccaneers' offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, but instead, the quarterback accidentally arrived at Byron Leftwich's neighbour, David Kramer's house. The Tampa resident confirmed the story to TMZ stating Tom Brady just entered the residence without knocking the door or ringing the bell. Kramer said Brady was holding duffel bags and it was too late before he realised he was at the wrong place. Tom Brady was quick to apologise for his mistake before hastily leaving the house, per the report.

As mentioned above, recently, Tom Brady was spotted working out in a closed park in Tampa Bay. An employee sported the six-time Super Bowl winner and subsequently asked him to leave as he had violated the state lockdown guidelines. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor later confirmed the news during a briefing.

On Thursday, Tom Brady acknowledged his recent mishaps with a hilarious post to his social media handles. Brady shared a photo of the cover story along with the caption, "Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering... Just making myself at home in Tampa Bay!"

After a 20-year spell with New England Patriots, Tom Brady opted to enter free agency for the first time in his career before agreeing to a two-year contract with the Buccaneers. The 42-year-old is reportedly set to earn $50 million guaranteed over the next two years and up to $9 million in various bonuses.

While Tom Brady's move to the Bucs hogged much of the spotlight in March, April belonged to his former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, who announced his decision to come out of retirement. However, instead of playing for the Patriots, the tight end will now be playing the 2020 season with Tom Brady at Buccaneers.

