Tom Brady Denies 'nonsense' Rumours Over Rift With OC Josh McDaniels Leading To Pats Exit

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the off-season. Even after almost two months of the move being confirmed, the media is still speculating the reasons behind Tom Brady's exit from the Patriots. From his deteriorating relationship with head coach Bill Belichick to Brady demanding a lucrative contract to extend his stay, several theories were put forth by experts explaining his exit.

Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels: Tom Brady speaks out to squash rumours

The latest news from NFL reporter Gary Myers garnered a lot of attention as he pointed out the relationship between Tom Brady and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as one of the reasons behind the quarterback's exit. However, Brady was quick to squash any such rumours after he posted a screenshot of one such report with a bold caption, "Please stop this nonsense." Tom Brady further urged responsibility before reporting any such story and finished his post with, "19 years together and brothers for life."

Tom Brady has a pretty strong reaction to the Josh McDaniels stuff. pic.twitter.com/DlvS8k4EI6 — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) May 11, 2020

While Tom Brady clarified through his Instagram story that there is no rift between him and Josh McDaniels, Gary Myers' post on Twitter is still up and is giving rise to a whole lot of speculation. Myers explained Tom Brady was probably worn out by McDaniels after playing 19 years together and hence wanted a change of scenery. In a separate post, Myres laid down several reasons he thought the 20-year association between Tom Brady and the Patriots ended.

So, in my opinion, here's why Brady is not in NE, in no order:

*Was worn out by Belichick. Not fun in NE

*Create competition with BB to see who could win SB without the other

*Tired of McDaniels

*Wanted more $ & more than a 1-year deal

*Talent around him diminished

*Warm weather — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) May 11, 2020

Tom Brady was drafted by the Patriots as the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft. He played 20 seasons for the franchise winning six Super Bowl titles, four Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVPs. Meanwhile, Josh McDaniels arrived at the Patriots as a personnel assistant in 2001. He took up various roles at the franchise before assuming the position of quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator since 2012. McDaniels is yet to comment on the rumours of a rift.

Tom Brady signs Ahmaud Arbery murder players' coalition

Meanwhile, the likes of Tom Brady and Steve Kerr have signed a players' coalition requesting an investigation in the brutal murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia.

Shannon, Tom Brady, Steve Kerr, Cam Jordan, Anquan Boldin, the player coalition group , asked Attorney General William Barr requesting an immediate federal investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery, this time Tom deserves a praise to get involved on social injustice pic.twitter.com/QzxDiZgmSp — Diego barilo (@diegobarilo710) May 8, 2020

