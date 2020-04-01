When Tony Ferguson Elbowed A Metal Stand For 15 Minutes To Strengthen His Bones: Watch

Tony Ferguson is arguably one of the most dangerous and unorthodox lightweight fighters in UFC. Ferguson has gone on to demolish almost every opponent he has faced inside the octagon. ‘El Cucuy’ Tony Ferguson is currently riding the wave of a 12-fight win streak as he was supposed to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight strap at UFC 249 on April 18.

However, Khabib’s unfortunate exit from the card has put UFC 249 into jeopardy. Though UFC officials are trying to find a potential opponent for Tony Ferguson, ‘El Cucuy’ has expressed his frustration over Khabib Nurmagomedov for pulling out on Twitter. Khabib vs Ferguson has been lined up five times and every time the bout has been scrapped due to different reasons. Here’s a look back at 2018 when Tony Ferguson prepared for the fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov by elbowing a metal for 15 minutes.

UFC 249: Tony Ferguson training where elbows a metal for 15 minutes; watch

ESPN journalist Bret Okamoto posted the video from his official Instagram handle which showcases Tony Ferguson inside his gym. In the caption, Bret revealed that Tony Ferguson was preparing for his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in March 2018 when he bumped into ‘El Cucuy’s’ gym and interviewed him. During his interaction with Tony Ferguson, the UFC veteran revealed that he was throwing elbows at a metal stand for 15 minutes in order to strengthen his bone. Bret Okamoto recalls it as one of the best interviews of his lifetime.

Tony Ferguson is well-known for his unorthodox training regime which does not match with that of any of his contemporaries. However, he has always managed to garner results out of them as he went on to knock out Donald Cerrone and Anthony Pettis in his last two fights. Interestingly, Conor McGregor is rumoured to be interested in replacing Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249 opposite Tony Ferguson.

