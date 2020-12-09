Tony Ferguson Won’t Fight At UFC 256 If Charles Oliveira “come In Overweight Like Usual”

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will make his return on December 12, 2020, at UFC 256 where he will fight Charles Oliveira. However, ahead of their clash, El Cucuy has blasted Do Bronx for his previous weight-cutting mishaps. Taking to Instagram, Tony Ferguson made it clear that he has a zero-tolerance policy over weight-cuts and if the Brazilian fails to miss the weight “like usual,” then he would not fight him at the co-main event of the upcoming blockbuster at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Also Read l Tony Ferguson next fight: McGregor shares his excitement after UFC books Tony vs Oliveira

Tony Ferguson slams Charles Oliveira for past weight-cut mishaps

Ferguson made the comments while detailing his diet after cutting ties with his former nutritionists. Tony Ferguson is now in charge of his own weight cut and wants Charles Oliveira to make the weight as well. During his UFC career, Oliveira has missed weight on four separate occasions. However, all those mishaps took place while he was fighting at the featherweight division.

“I’m calling it now. Case Law: Short Notice Fight, Oliveira will not cut weight all week and show up 3-4 pounds over weight and use the excuse of a short notice fight. If he shows up that much overweight we are not competing,” he wrote.

Also Read l Tony Ferguson next fight: Chandler claims “there’s 0% chance I'll fight Ferguson in Dec”

Since moving to the lightweight division in 2017, Do Bronx has made the cut every time, calming that it’s easy for him to make the 156-pound limit. Aside from the weight-cutting issues, this is a huge opportunity for both fighters. While Ferguson will look to get back on track after losing his last fight to Justin Gaethje in May, Oliviera will attempt to secure the biggest win of his career.

Also Read l Tony Ferguson slams “COWARD” Conor McGregor: “You’re washed up laddy"

Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira: UFC 256 details

On paper, Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira promises to be a banger, but it will not headline UFC 256, considering it’s not a title fight. The PPV will be main-evented by flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo who will defend his strap against long-time rival Brandon Moreno. Both the fighters recently fought at UFC 255 where Figueiredo defeated Alex Perez, whereas Moreno bested Brandon Royval. Apart from Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira and Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno, UFC 256 will also feature fights like Dwight Grant vs Li Jingliang, Ronaldo Souza vs Marvin Vettori and others.

Also Read l Conor McGregor calls Khabib Nurmagomedov a “phenomenal grappler,” praises Tony Ferguson

Image Source: UFC/ Instagram