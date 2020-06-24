Top 3 Fights In UFC's Women's Division Ft Ronda Rousey And Zhang Weili

When Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) started hosting events live in front of the fans in 1993, the officials decided that the promotion will never have women fighting inside the cage. In its early days, UFC would promote fights that only had male participants. However, with time, Dana White and co changed their stance and introduced women fighters on the roster. Today, UFC has one of the most stellar women’s divisions in all of MMA. Starting from the rise of Ronda Rousey to the current women’s division, UFC has produced a string of talented female fighters. Currently, there are four weight classes of female fighters in UFC - Flyweight, Strawweight, Bantamweight, and Featherweight. Here’s a look at some of the best fights from the women's roster since its inception.

UFC news: Three of the best fights in the women’s division of UFC

Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (UFC 248)

UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili defended her title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event of UFC 248 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight between two of the greatest UFC fighters of the women’s division ultimately went to the judges' scorecard. The judges scored the contest 48-47 and announced Zhang Weili as the winner. However, a lot of UFC fighters including Conor McGregor claimed that Joanna Jedrzejczyk deserved to win the fight.

Ronda Rousey vs Liz Carmouche (UFC 157)

The first women’s fight in UFC history went down in the books for more reasons than one. Not only did it pave the way for women’s fighters into the promotion, but UFC 157 also took Ronda Rousey's popularity to new heights. Liz Carmouche also drew a lot of attention as she stunned everyone by taking the fight to Rousey from the word go. However, “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey unleashed a vicious armbar to notch the victory.

Amanda Nunes vs Cris Cyborg (UFC 232)

To determine the greatest women’s fighter of all time, Dana White pit Amanda Nunes against Cris Cyborg in an intense matchup at UFC 232. Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes are arguably two of the most vicious strikers the sport has ever seen. However, the highly-anticipated contest concluded in the very first round as Amanda Nunes went on to knockout Cris Cyborg. Nunes became the first woman in UFC to hold two titles at the same time. Interestingly, Amanda Nunes also became the first fighter in the history of UFC to defend active titles in two weight classes at UFC 250 in Las Vegas this year. Nunes beat Felicia Spencer to pick up that piece of history.

