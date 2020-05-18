When Mike Tyson Landed Up In Ronda Rousey's Gym To Witness Her Sparring Session; Watch

Ronda Rousey was labelled as the best pound-for-pound combat sports athlete in the world before suffering back-to-back losses against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes at UFC 193 and UFC 207 respectively, which ultimately forced ‘The Rowdy’ to hang up her gloves. However, during her prime, Ronda Rousey was feared by her contemporaries and her constant dominance in the octagon made her one of the biggest global superstars. Former UFC world champion Ronda Rousey managed to create so much buzz with her 12-0 undefeated MMA streak in 2015, that Mike Tyson once landed up in her gym to watch her train.

Also Read | Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson To Make AEW Debut, Set To Make An Appearance At Double Or Nothing PPV

Ronda Rousey career: When Mike Tyson bumped into a gym to watch Ronda Rousey train

Despite retiring from boxing in 2005, Mike Tyson has seemingly kept a tab on all the modern-day fighters as he is currently active in the combat sports community to this day. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet’ did not fail to notice Ronda Rousey in her prime, as the girl from California went on to send shockwaves in the MMA world with her dominant performances and her signature-arm bars. However, Ronda Rousey was given a happy surprise when Mike Tyson landed in her gym to watch her spar with the trainers.

Apart from Mike Tyson, UFC president Dana White was also present in the arena while Ronda Rousey kept on training with her partners. Mike Tyson saw Rousey’s technique and later went on to give her some advice. However, Ronda Rousey went on to face a crushing defeat against Holly Holm in her next fight and decided to step out of the UFC for almost a year. In her return bout against Amanda Nunes in 2016, Ronda Rousey saw a similar fate as the Brazilian knocked out Rousey in the very first round of their bout.

Ronda Rousey career: Wins - 12, Losses - 2

Also Read | Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson Make Fans Believe He Can Be World Champion Again; Watch

Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson boxing return update

At the age of 53, Mike Tyson is all set to make an in-ring return to raise money for charity. Mike Tyson recently took to social media and posted a couple of videos where the former heavyweight champion was spotted training with MMA mastermind Rafael Cordeiro. However, Mike Tyson is yet to confirm his opponent for the fight. Interestingly, Evander Holyfield has also announced that he will return to the sport of boxing for an exhibition fight. Like Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield is yet to name his opponent.

Also Read | Mike Tyson Receives $20 Million Offer To Compete In Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Also Read | Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson's First Coach Teddy Atlas Recalls Holding Boxer At Gunpoint At The Age Of 15

Image courtesy: YouTube of Tiralatele