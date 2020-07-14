PMWL 2020: Top 5 East And West Kill Leaders As PMWL Wraps Up Their Opening Weekend

PMWL 2020 concluded it's opening weekend on Sunday, with Wildcard Gaming and Bigetron RA leading PMWL Opening Weekend standings for the West and East respectively. The PMWL 2020 started on July 12 with a one-day delay in it's schedule. The Opening Weekend Day 3 was cancelled, and the League Stage games will start on July 14. After the League stage game, the teams will qualify for the Super Weekend, which will be the final stage before the finals on August 6.

PMWL Kill Leaders: PMWL East Kill Leaders for the PMWL opening weekend standings

PMWL 2020: PMWL Kill Leaders for the East

BTR's Luxxy (16 kills)

Currently, Luxxy is known as the best sniper in the world. He is 17 years old and had 16 kills in eight matches of the Opening Weekend of the PMWL 2020 weekend. His name is Made Bagus Prabaswara, and their team has won the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Global Finals 2019 under his captaincy.

OR's GiLL (16 kills)

GiLL, who is one of India's promising PUBG players, won the MVL and most damage awards at the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. His real name in Ashpreet Singh, and won the PMCO India 2020 with Team GodLike.

BTR's Ryzen (15 kills)

Also from BTR, Ryzen is one of the team's key players. His name is Muhammad Albi and he is only 18 years old. He plays as the team's rusher.

RRQ's G9 (15 kills)

One of the eldest players, 24-year-old Pachachai Han or G9 has won the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) 2018 Asia and Global Finals, PMCO Spring and Fall SEA, and came second at the PMSC 2019, Riyadh with his team.

OR's Scout (14 kills)

Tanmay Singh is known for his long sprays, and is one of India's oldest PUBG players who has been active since 2018. Singh has 20 lakh followers on YouTube and 15 lakh followers on Instagram.

PMWL Kill Leaders: PMWL West Kill Leaders for the PMWL opening weekend standings

PMWL Kill Leaders: PMWL East Kill Leaders for PMWL 2020

Konika Power Axzcer (15 kills)

Damir "AXZCER" Omarov is a Kazakhstan player who currently plays for KoninaPower. His role is the supporter, and has been a part of the team since 2019.

Konika Power Tixzy (14 kills)

Daniil "Tixzy" Suchkov is a Russian player who currently plays for KoninaPower. He plays as the damaged for the team as has been with the team since 2019.

Team Queso's Axeel (12 kills)

Axel "Axeel" Gavotti is an Argentine player who currently plays for Team Queso. His role for the team is the Fragger, and has been with the team since 2019. He was on the team when they bagged first place in the PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: South America.

Futbolist's Raum (9 kills)

Hasan "Raum" Huseyin Oruc is a Turkish player who currently plays for Futbolist. He is playing for the team since this January and is their Support and Grenader.

Futbolist's Lovazin (8 kills)

Onur "Lovazin" Koc is an Turkish player who currently plays for Futbolist and plays the role of their supporter. He started playing for the team this year.

