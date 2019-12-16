The Debate
The Debate
Tyson Fury Parts Ways With Long-time Trainer Two Months Before Deontay Wilder Rematch

other sports

Tyson Fury has split up with ex-trainer Ben Davison less than just two months before his rematch against Deontay Wilder. Javan Hill takes over. Read for more.

Tyson Fury

British star boxer Tyson Fury will be reuniting with one of his old teammates as he recently split with trainer Ben Davison after two years together. Fury has teamed up with Javan 'Sugar' Hill two months before he goes head-to-head with the WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in a rematch that is scheduled to take place in February 2020. Javan Hill happens to be a nephew of the late Emmanuel "Manny" Steward and has trained Tyson Fury over the past few years.

Ben Davison addresses splitting up with Tyson Fury

Ben Davison took to his Twitter handle on Sunday to acknowledge that the Gypsy King and he were indeed parting ways. He revealed that they both had to make career decisions, which led the working relationship to come to an end. He also added that they still remain friends and that he is certain Fury will smash Deontay Wilder in his upcoming fight.

Alongside strength and conditioning coach Kristian Blacklock, Ben Davison has played a key part in the transformation of Tyson Fury's mental and physical health. In a recent interview with BBC Sport, Davison had described his relationship with the Gypsy King stating that he is a psychologist, trainer, friend, brother, sometimes father-son to Fury and that sometimes the latter is a father-son to him.

