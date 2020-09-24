Anthony Joshua's Explosive Power On Show In Training Video; Tyson Fury Chimes In

WBO, WBA and IBF champ Anthony Joshua recently uploaded some training footage on social media where he can be seen throwing some giant bombs at the pads. His trainer and team were ecstatic with Anthony Joshua’s performance and it even grabbed the attention of Tyson Fury – the man he’s reportedly scheduled to face next year. After Anthony Joshua uploaded the video with “Beauty in violence” in the caption, Tyson Fury shared the clip on his Instagram stories while cheekily writing, "Omg [Oh my God]. This powerhouse. Take that."

Beauty in violence 🔞 pic.twitter.com/N7wSVkFqr0 — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) September 22, 2020

Though Anthony Joshua was praised by Tyson Fury, fans were not quite satisfied with his workout routine. While some accused the heavyweight boxer of moving “like a robot,” others claimed that Tyson Fury will make a quick work of him in the highly-anticipated boxing match. A few fans even compared him to Deontay Wilder, who Tyson Fury defeated earlier this year, claiming that Anthony Joshua has the power, but lacks the technique.

"Tyson Fury would have dodged inside and hit him 4 times in the time it takes AJ (Anthony Joshua) to wind one (punch) up," wrote a fan. “Steam engine pace,” added another while criticising his speed. “He can definitely PUNCH, but why is he moving like a robot?” commented a third.

I dont know what is the purpose of this drill but cmon this looks bad. And yes im one of these boxing experts making comments from the sofa. pic.twitter.com/AzcAluTZuY — Hristo Stoytchev (@hstoytchev) September 22, 2020

Anthony Joshua next fight: What’s next for Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury?

Though fans are eagerly awaiting to see the two boxers collide in a “Battle of Britain” match-up, the two have to deal with their respective title challengers first. According to Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua is scheduled to defend his titles against Kubrat Pulev on December 12, 2020. The match was scheduled to take place earlier this year, but due to the pandemic, dates were pushed. Hearn earlier showed interest in letting fans enter the O2 Arena for the December bout, but the government shut down the idea due to increasing cases on COVID-19 in London.

Tyson Fury, on the other hand, is scheduled to face Deontay Wilder in their trilogy-ending match. While Wilder won the first fight, Fury won the second and the two are scheduled to face each other in a yet to be confirmed date. Earlier, rumours started swirling that Tyson Fury is looking to fight Anthony Joshua before Deontay Wilder, but The Gypsy King shot down those rumours, confirming that he will fight Wilder next. “Again just to put everyone straight I’m fighting Deontay Wilder next whenever it is wherever it is! Everyone else can join the queue,” wrote Tyson Fury on social media.

