Deontay Wilder's Old Interview Contradicts His 'heavy Costume' Claim After Loss To Fury

After losing the WBC Heavyweight title to Tyson Fury on Saturday night, Deontay Wilder went on to blame his walkout costume for the humiliating defeat. The 34-year-old former champion claimed that his walkout costume was so heavy that it damaged his legs even before the fight started. While Tyson Fury’s deadly jabs made Deontay Wilder wobble inside the ring, the Alabaman man refused to credit his opponent for the victory. However, a clip of Joe Rogan’s podcast has made boxing fans laugh at Deontay Wilder for making such claims. Wilder had claimed to use much heavier outfits in his training sessions.

Wilder vs Fury 2: Deontay Wilder’s claim of wearing a 45-pounds vest in training has left fans confused.

In 2018, Deontay Wilder appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast and claimed that he trains by wearing a 45-pound vest to strengthen his muscles. Surprisingly, the clip of the podcast has been making the rounds of the internet ever since Deontay Wilder’s loss on February 22. During his conversation with Joe Rogan, the Bronze Bomber said, “We want to activate the fast-twitch muscles. We do everything with rapid speed. If I am doing anything that consists of me moving my feet, it’s sprinting. I wear a 45-pound vest on me as well to all my exercises and everything that I do and have that extra weight on me.”

Therefore, Deontay Wilder’s recent claim about justifying his loss with the walkout costume has made a lot of fans sceptical. Before 'Wilder vs Fury 2', the Bronze Bomber said that he is going to knock out Tyson Fury in the fight. However, ‘Wilder vs Fury 2’ was a one-sided affair. The Gypsy King dominated the entire fight before knocking out Wilder in the seventh round.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of Premier Boxing Champions)