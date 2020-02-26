Tyson Fury Receives A Hero's Welcome In Manchester After Historic Win Vs Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury’s stunning victory over Deontay Wilder on Saturday night has not only earned him the WBC heavyweight strap, it has also extended his undefeated boxing record to 30-0-1. The Gypsy King handed Deontay Wilder the first and only loss of his professional boxing career till date. The entire MGM Grand Arena witnessed the Alabaman getting knocked out in Round No. 7. Fury silenced all his critics with his recent performance as he went on to receive a hero’s welcome in the UK.

Wilder vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury receives a hero’s welcome in the UK

After dethroning the American champion in the USA, Tyson Fury landed in Manchester (UK) and witnessed a massive crowd at the airport. They had all gathered together to welcome their WBC champion Tyson Fury in England. It was an overwhelming sight as Tyson Fury waved his hands to the crowd and shook hands with his fans. Meanwhile, people screamed out ‘WBC champion Tyson Fury’ at the top of their voice. Without a doubt, it was one of the greatest moments of Tyson Fury’s career.

Wilder vs Fury 2: Deontay Wilder’s reaction to the loss

Despite failing to dominate Tyson Fury for even a single round, Deontay Wilder is not ready to give any credit to the undefeated Briton. According to Wilder, Fury did not hurt him at all and his walkout uniform cost him the WBC title on February 22. Deontay Wilder wore a gigantic uniform while stepping inside the ring and the American claims that he lost his legs in the process. The uniform was so heavy that Deontay Wilder’s legs got damaged even before the fight started.

(Image courtesy: Official social media handle of Sky Sports Boxing)