Anthony Joshua Stands By His 'Black Lives Matter' Speech, Lashes Out At Critics

Boxing great and current world champion Anthony Joshua voiced his opinion and condemned racial discrimination by being a part of a peaceful protest in his hometown of Watford last week. Anthony Joshua was spotted marching at a rally with hundreds of people, who were protesting against the killing of George Floyd in the US. However, the Briton heavyweight faced considerable heat following his presence at the protest. As per reports, Anthony Joshua read a piece of letter publicly during the protests, which has garnered heavy backlash since a number of people felt that the letter was biased, and accused Anthony Joshua of being a racist. Meanwhile, the British heavyweight world champion responded to his critics in a tweet this week.

Anthony Joshua responds to his critics over Black Lives Matter protests

In the tweet, Anthony Joshua appeared vexed over the entire situation as he went on to lash out at the criticism he has been facing since being seen at the protest. However, Joshua made it clear that he is least bothered about his critics and the people who are tagging him a “racist”. According to Anthony Joshua, if someone watches the full video, it is clear that the letter was written by someone else, while people were searching for a lead to reading it out publicly. Being a global icon and boxing world champion, Anthony Joshua took the lead and read out the letter for the people. In his tweet, Anthony Joshua suggested his critics boycott racism before trying to talk to him.

Apart from Anthony Joshua, several other athletes have publicly appeared and raised their voice against racial discrimination. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya came out in the streets of Auckland in a Black Lives Matter protest. On the other hand, Floyd Mayweather has already decided to take care of all the expenses in George Floyd’s funeral. Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua and his protests in England have also had a considerable impact and Joshua appears unbothered about his critics, who have trolled him for standing up in the protests.

Image courtesy: Anthony Joshua Instagram