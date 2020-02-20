Tyson Fury Net Worth, Salary, Earnings From Fight Against Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury, the undefeated British Heavyweight, returns to the boxing ring on February 22. It is an epic rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After a controversial draw in the original fight, Tyson Fury decided to take time off and went ahead to work with WWE for a one-time stint.

On the other hand, Deontay Wilder went on to knockout Dominick Breazeale and Luis Ortiz. Before the duo lock their horns once again, let us take a look at Tyson Fury’s net worth.

Tyson Fury net worth: Salary and other earnings

Apart from his glittery boxing career, Tyson Fury has managed to earn a lot of fortune from his stints outside the squared ring. According to the reports in The Sun, Tyson Fury proudly owns assets worth £6.6 million. That is a steady increase since Tyson Fury owned an asset value of £928,000 just 12 months earlier.

The undefeated heavyweight brought himself a heavy payday when he faced Deontay Wilder for the first time in 2018. Tyson Fury reportedly earned £2.3 million from the fight with additional rights of pay-per-view cuts. After the fight, Top Rank promotions claimed that Tyson Fury also landed a five-fight contract with ESPN which is estimated to be worth £80 million. Boxing promoter Bob Arum revealed that Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are going to split the purse in their upcoming fight on February 22.

Tyson Fury’s recent WWE appearance against Braun Strowman also earned him a reported amount of £11.9 million. Also, his autobiography Behind the Mask reached the No. 1 spot on the bestseller lists of Amazon within 24 hours of its release. If Tyson Fury manages to win his upcoming fight against Deontay Wilder, he is estimated to earn around £100 million.

Wilder vs Fury: More Details

Main event: Wilder vs Fury for the WBC heavyweight title

Date: February 22, 2020

Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

