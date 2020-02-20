Wilder Vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury Insults Deontay Wilder's Mom In Recent Face Off

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have no intention of showing mercy to each other inside the squared ring on February 22. However, the battle between them has already taken a dirty shape. The duo became physical in their final face-off for Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2.

Before squaring off against each other for the WBC heavyweight gold, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury took dirty verbal shots at each other. They ended the night by getting into a physical beef. However, things went a bit further when Tyson Fury insulted Deontay Wilder’s mother in the press conference.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Tyson Fury insults Deontay Wilder’s mother

During the press meet for ‘Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2’, The Gypsy King referred to Deontay Wilder as the third best heavyweight boxer of the world. No wonder, a lot of people were left stunned and eager to know the last two spots in The Gypsy King’s mind. Even the WBC champion (Deontay Wilder) became eager to know the second-ranked heavyweight. Well, Tyson Fury responded back by saying, “Yo momma”. It was a clear taunt from The Gypsy King’s side as he went on to slam Deontay Wilder’s mother for her weight.

The intensity of the fight prevailed throughout the press conference and none of the contenders hesitated to talk dirty about each other. However, by the end of night, things got really wild as Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury pushed each other during their final face-off. Security personnel intervened and brought the situation under control.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: More Details

Main event: Deontay Wilder (C) VS Tyson Fury (WBC heavyweight title on the line)

Date: February 22, 2020

Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America

