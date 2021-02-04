Tyson Fury On Conor McGregor's UFC 257 Loss To Dustin Poirier: “Inactivity Kills The Cat”

Dustin Poirier shocked the world on January 24, when he knocked out mega-star Conor McGregor at the main event of UFC 257. The Notorious One entered the bout as a huge fan favourite but was battered by his opponent’s impressive power and technique. Since the start, Dustin Poirier nullified McGregor's movement with some devastating leg kicks before taking him down with a barrage of punches to win in the second round.

It was a huge upset for many, considering McGregor had defeated Poirier once in the past. However, after the dust settled, fans realised that it was not all that surprising. Conor McGregor has been out of action for almost a year and had fought only twice since 2016. He certainly looked at his physical peak going into UFC 257 but was not ready for the in-Octagon experience.

Poirier, on the other hand, rarely took a break and had been fighting every now and then. Even Conor McGregor admitted that he lost due to months of inactivity in the sport. “If you don’t put in the time in here, you’re going to get cold in here. I’ll have to dust it off and come back and that’s it, and that’s what I’m going to do,” McGregor said during the post-fight interview.

Tyson Fury agrees with Conor McGregor's comments

Now, boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has weighed-in on the debate, agreeing that McGregor's lack of activity left him at a massive disadvantage. While telling Gareth A Davies that “inactivity kills the cat, no doubt about it”, Fury gave fans a rundown of McGregor's recent breaks and fights.

After a two-year-long break from the octagon, Conor McGregor made his much-awaited return at UFC 229 to fight current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Though Mystic Mac dominated the first round, Nurmagomedov soon took over, winning via fourth-round submission. After that, Conor McGregor retired from the sport, before returning to fight Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

The Notorious One delivered a clinical display against Cowboy, defeating him by TKO in just four seconds. However, he again retired from the sport, before returning to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Conor McGregor has stated that he would continue fighting, showing interest in a Dustin Poirier trilogy.

"I have to dust it off and come back."



Conor McGregor is prepared to go back to the drawing board. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/vjoqxBudZL — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 24, 2021

Image Source: AP, UFC/ Twitter