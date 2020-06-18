Tyson Fury Opens Up On Suicidal Thoughts, Darkest Phase Of Life And Battling Depression

While the entire world seemingly understands the importance of mental health and freedom, WBC champion Tyson Fury explained how he overcame his suicidal thoughts and managed to attain a healthy mental state by battling self-thoughts in the past.

The British Heavyweight boxer has been undefeated inside the boxing ring till this day, but outside that squared circle, Tyson Fury had to deal with several battles. From being overweight, being bullied to donning addiction over drugs, Tyson Fury had his “fight of life” when he overcame all the adversaries and returned to the boxing ring to claim his titles against rival Deontay Wilder. He recently sat down with WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman and Pepe Sulaiman to discuss how he overcame the “darkest phase” of his life.

Tyson Fury depression: WBC champion Tyson Fury reveals how he overcame suicidal thoughts

The official Instagram handle of WBC boxing uploaded the entire conversation between Tyson Fury, Mauricio Sulaiman, and Pepe Sulaiman, where they discussed the importance of mental health and Fury’s boxing career. In the video, Tyson Fury stated how he thought about killing himself during the “darkest phase” of his life.

According to ‘The Gypsy King’ he would have killed himself if it hadn’t been his inner voice that stopped him for doing do. "Tyson do not do this. You are going to destroy your family's life, your kids are going to grow with no father..." is what Tyson Fury claims to have heard from within when he was adamant about taking his own life.

Tyson Fury has also talked about battling depression in his new autobiography Behind The Mask, which has already been a massive success. In the book, Tyson Fury explained every adversity he has faced in his life. From becoming overweight and bullied kid to becoming the undefeated Heavyweight World champion of Boxing, Tyson Fury seemingly had his journey which inspires millions of people.

Tyson Fury body transformation, Tyson Fury next fight

Tyson Fury next fight is expected to be staged this year against Deontay Wilder for the third time. Fury grabbed the WBC title on February 22 by handing Deontay Wilder the first loss of his professional boxing career. According to their contracts, Fury and Wilder will go up against each other one final time to settle the trilogy contest.

Image courtesy: Associated Press