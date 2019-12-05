The Debate
Tyson Fury Stops Stranger From Committing Suicide; Netizens Praise The Boxer

other sports

Tyson Fury talked a stranger out of committing suicide and took him on a run instead. He spoke about his struggles with mental illness. Read on for more

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tyson Fury

Boxer Tyson Fury recently shared an unusual incident on his Instagram story. He revealed that he talked to a random stranger and convinced him to not commit suicide. Instead, he took him on a three-mile run.

Fury helps stranger

In the video, Tyson Fury (who lives in Hest Bank, near Morecambe) said that it was a very strange experience for him. The man had come to his house to speak to the boxer.

Tyson Fury, who has struggled with mental health issues himself, shared his past experiences and urged everyone struggling with a mental illness to not take their own life. Fury, who made a big comeback in the boxing world earlier this year by beating Otto Wallin, earned the title of 'world’s best active heavyweight' from The Ring. He urged people to seek medical advice if they were feeling suicidal.

“It will get better I promise you, help is around the corner," said the boxer

Fury shared an example from his fight against Deontay Wilder back in 2018 where the Gypsy King got up in Round 12 of the fight, and refused to quit. Tyson Fury is currently an ambassador for The Frank Bruno Foundation which fights against mental illness.

Fury vs Wilder: Take Two

On 27 November 2019, it was announced that Fury will face Deontay Wilder on 22 February 2020. It will be a rematch of their bout in 2018 which resulted in a draw.

Watch: Tyson Fury open up about Mental Illness

Fury helps stranger: Check out some fan reactions

 

Published:
