Tyson Fury Stops Stranger From Committing Suicide; Netizens Praise The Boxer

Boxer Tyson Fury recently shared an unusual incident on his Instagram story. He revealed that he talked to a random stranger and convinced him to not commit suicide. Instead, he took him on a three-mile run.

Fury helps stranger

In the video, Tyson Fury (who lives in Hest Bank, near Morecambe) said that it was a very strange experience for him. The man had come to his house to speak to the boxer.

Tyson Fury, who has struggled with mental health issues himself, shared his past experiences and urged everyone struggling with a mental illness to not take their own life. Fury, who made a big comeback in the boxing world earlier this year by beating Otto Wallin, earned the title of 'world’s best active heavyweight' from The Ring. He urged people to seek medical advice if they were feeling suicidal.

“It will get better I promise you, help is around the corner," said the boxer

Fury shared an example from his fight against Deontay Wilder back in 2018 where the Gypsy King got up in Round 12 of the fight, and refused to quit. Tyson Fury is currently an ambassador for The Frank Bruno Foundation which fights against mental illness.

Fury vs Wilder: Take Two

On 27 November 2019, it was announced that Fury will face Deontay Wilder on 22 February 2020. It will be a rematch of their bout in 2018 which resulted in a draw.

Watch: Tyson Fury open up about Mental Illness

Fury helps stranger: Check out some fan reactions

Tyson fury instagram story tonight. Had someone turn up at his house wanting to commit suicide. Took him for a 3 mile run and he's ok. What a legend! — Geoffrey Jackson (@uk_day_trader) December 2, 2019

Iconic moment. I still can’t believe he got up and I still can’t believe he didn’t win on the cards. Corrupt. And I’m not even a Tyson fan. I’m not a fan of his boxing but his fight back from mental illness is something to be admired. Fury wins rematch. — Paul Carter (@81_carter) December 1, 2019

This is a phenomenal watch. Particularly where @Tyson_Fury mentions the attitude “he’s got it all he’s never happy” #mentalillness is not a case of “give me a few quid and I’ll recover” it’s far far deeper. Good on you both fir opening up. Wish some of my friends would too — Marcus Black (@marcusblackcat) December 1, 2019

@Tyson_Fury I'm a combat vet with mental illness. Thank you for being a spokesman for it. People can't see the pain and think it's not real or that you can just snap out. They don't understand the fight. Thank you. — Chance Nix, the Writer (@gruntink) November 26, 2019

