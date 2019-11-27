WWE: Tyson Fury Claims To Beat Brock Lesnar Within 30 Seconds In A Fight

It seems that Tyson Fury is ready to face and demolish top fighters from every promotion in the combat sports universe. The Gypsy King who defeated Braun Strowman in his WWE debut at Crown Jewel claims that he can flatten the current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a fight. After a successful WWE debut, Tyson Fury announced his MMA debut a few months back and since then, he has been getting call-outs from some of the best fighters of the world. Well, The Gypsy King has not paid much attention to them. He directly took a shot at former UFC Heavyweight champion and current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

WWE: Tyson Fury talks about defeating Brock Lesnar

In a recent interview with a British daily, Tyson Fury talked about his upcoming boxing match with Deontay Wilder, WWE plans and MMA plans. The undefeated boxer said that he has watched a few of Brock Lesnar’s fights and he feels that the beast is pretty handy. According to Tyson Fury, he can flatten Brock Lesnar in 30 seconds whether it is a proper fight or a WWE fight.

The Gypsy King might have just expressed his desire to continue in the WWE. He is aiming to fight Brock Lesnar, after knocking out Braun Strowwman on his debut. The Beast defended his WWE title two times with back to back victories against his former UFC rival Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel and Survivor Series respectively. He is yet to respond to ‘The Gypsy King’.

What’s next for Tyson Fury?

Tyson Fury will be facing Deontay Wilder in an epic re-match in February 2020. The undefeated boxers faced each other in 2018 but it resulted in a controversial draw with both boxers walking away with their streak. Deontay Wilder defeated Luis Ortiz with a spectacular knockout on November 23. It shook the entire boxing universe but Tyson Fury remained confident. Take a look at his cheeky tweet.

Wilder has nothing more than a punchers chance vs me, I’m gonna school even more than the first fight. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BUMCITY — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 24, 2019

