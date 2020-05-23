WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury Claims He Is "still Fat And Ugly"

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is the only undefeated boxer left from the modern-day “Big Three” since Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder have both tasted defeats in their respective professional careers. While Tyson Fury went on to hand Deontay Wilder the first and only loss of boxing career till date on February 22, ‘The Gypsy King’ added another feather to his crown by winning all the Heavyweight World titles of boxing. Despite being an underdog throughout his career, Tyson Fury battled the criticism he received in order to become a prominent name in boxing and no heavyweight boxer has ever been able to vanquish the Briton. However, the WBC champion believes that nothing has changed much from the past and he is "still ugly and fat", taking boxing fans by surprise this week.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury claims he is "still ugly and fat”

Tyson Fury had to deal with being overweight and mental problems in the past as he was billed as “fat and ugly” in the boxing community during his early days. Tyson Fury’s opponents have often mocked him for his weight issues including his recent rival and former WBC champion Deontay Wilder. However, none of them could beat Tyson Fury inside the ring. Since Tyson Fury has already claimed all the Heavyweight World titles and boasts an undefeated boxing record of 30-0, the Gypsy King took fans by surprise as he went on to state that is still “ugly and fat”

While speaking to Sky Sports, Tyson Fury said that he has nothing left to prove to anybody and he is not boxing for money or fame. The Gypsy King explained that the sport has always favoured his mental health and he keeps doing it for his self-happiness. Addressing his critics, Tyson Fury said, “I’m still fat, still ugly, still bald, still a big man, and I’m still unstoppable.”

Tyson Fury has managed to emerge as a global superstar as he is now being considered as one of the greatest boxers of all time. A few weeks ago, boxing promoter Bob Arum claimed that even Muhammad Ali would have struggled against Tyson Fury. However, Tyson Fury chose not to react to Arum's statement. Tyson Fury feels that he has achieved a lot in his boxing career. During the interview with Sky Sports, Fury said, “I’ve won every single belt in boxing. From the English title to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champ of the world. All done, all finished. Considered the best, done. If I don’t box again, I’m happy, but if I do box again, then I continue to box. If we get past this thing, which hopefully we will, then we’re going to keep boxing and just keep taking on contenders,”

