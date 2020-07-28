Mike Tyson Predicts Super-fight Against Conor McGregor, Says He Would Thrash Irish Fighter

Boxing legend Mike Tyson believes that he would 'kick Conor McGregor's a**' if he ever got in the ring with the Irishman. A few months ago, Mike Tyson announced his boxing return and 'The Baddest Man on The Planet' is now set to take on Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition showdown on September 12. Although Mike Tyson last fought in 2005, the 54-year-old admitted that he would thrash UFC great Conor McGregor if they ever fought by boxing rules.

Mike Tyson boxing return: 'Iron Mike' predicts super-fight with Conor McGregor

On Monday night Mike Tyson made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to speak about his boxing return. Fallon asked the boxing great his opinion on who would win in predicted super-fights. The talk show host revealed a photoshopped image of Mike Tyson fighting Conor McGregor and posed a question of who would be the winner of a Mike Tyson vs Conor McGregor contest. Tyson responded, "Wow, look at that. I mean he's crazy but I'd kick his a** anyways".

Fallon reminded Tyson that McGregor usually plays by UFC rules. To that, Tyson replied by stating that he would only fight the Irish star in a boxing match. Although the possibility of the Tyson vs McGregor is unlikely, Fallon claimed that it could be possible.

Conor McGregor boxing career: Mike Tyson's praise for 'Notorious'

Earlier this year, Mike Tyson showered praise on recently-retired UFC star Conor McGregor for stepping into the ring with Floyd Mayweather Jr back in 2017. McGregor lost his first and only professional boxing match to the undefeated boxing legend but Tyson praised the 32-year old for the way he handled himself in the ring. McGregor was also grateful for the adulation and response from Tyson and claimed he would beat Mayweather in their 'inevitable rematch in the future'.

Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr

The highly-anticipated Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr bout made headlines last week when it was confirmed that the two boxing greats would face each other in an eight-round exhibition showdown on September 12 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Mike Tyson won 44 of his bouts by knockouts and was a two-time world heavyweight champion in his prime. His opponent, Roy Jones Jr boasts 47 wins by knockouts. Jones announced his retirement in 2018 but admitted that he would 'love' to fight Tyson.

Image Credits - Mike Tyson / Conor McGregor Instagram