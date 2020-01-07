UFC 246: Moments When Conor McGregor And Donald Cerrone Crossed Paths In The Past

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone are slated to go against each other in a non-title main event match at UFC 246. Both of them are veterans in the sport of MMA and have gone on to achieve almost everything in their respective UFC careers. While Conor McGregor emerged out as the most popular fighter of the promotion, Donald Cerrone is in a league of his own with the most number of UFC wins and most number of UFC knockouts. As they are expected to put on a show on January 18, UFC recently posted a video on Instagram which showcases the moments of Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone crossing paths in the past.

Also Read | UFC 246: Conor McGregor Steals The Show At NFL Wildcard Playoffs; Watch Video

UFC 246: Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone share a deep history

They will be fighting each other for the first time but Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor have often gifted us with some amazing moments by crossing each other’s paths. The duo never had a heated exchange but Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone amazed the UFC fans by calling out each other in a press conference in 2015. They were also spotted having a light talk with each other, back when McGregor was competing in the featherweight division while Donald Cerrone was relevant in the 155 lbs (lightweight) unit. Take a look at all those moments where Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor crossed paths but remained unaware about their mega-fight for UFC 246 main-event.

Also Read | UFC 246: Khabib Nurmagomedov's Manager Slams Conor McGregor For His 'new Physique'

Also Read | UFC 246: Khabib Nurmagomedov's Manager Turns Conor McGregor Into A Meme

UFC 246 details

Main-event: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone (welterweight bout)

Co-main event: Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington (women’s bantamweight bout)

Date: January 19, 2020 (IST)

Time: 8: 30 AM - main card (IST)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Also Read | Conor McGregor Slams The Entire Lightweight Division In His Latest Tweet Ahead Of UFC 246

Also Read | UFC 246: Donald Cerrone Claims Himself To Be A Better Martial Artist Than Conor McGregor