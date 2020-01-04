UFC 246: Dana White Reveals What Makes Conor McGregor Such A Big Star

Conor McGregor is ready to make his much-awaited return against Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246 on January 18, 2020. Despite being inactive for over a year, Conor McGregor still remains one of the top-rated athletes of the world. The Irish fighter holds a massive fan-base in his country and all over the world.

There are people who love Conor McGregor, no matter what he does or says. However, a loudmouth like Conor McGregor has got plenty of haters too. The first double champion of UFC did not have a good run in recent times. Conor McGregor had to undergo a lot of legal charges and his last fight against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov did not go as per plan. Well, it’s 2020 and he is back. UFC President Dana White revealed exactly why people love and hate Conor McGregor.

UFC: Dana White talks about Conor McGregor

In an interview for the official website of UFC, UFC President Dana White revealed his thoughts about Conor McGregor’s popularity. When asked about kicking off 2020 with Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone, Dana White said, “Conor is one of those guys who's got this incredible personality, who has that “it” factor that makes him a big star.

But most importantly, the kid comes in and puts on unbelievably exciting fights. And everything from him showing up to the arena, to the press conference, to the weigh-ins are all just as entertaining and exciting as the fight. He’s got people on both sides—people who hate him and people who love him—but everybody is excited to see him back."

UFC 246: More details

Main-event:- Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone (welterweight bout)

Date:- January 19 (IST)

Time:- 8:30 AM (IST)

Venue:- T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

