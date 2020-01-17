UFC 246: Dana White Shuts Down Reporter For Asking Conor McGregor About Sexual Allegations

Conor McGregor is a fighter who brings a heavy-pay day whenever he decides to step inside a ring or an octagon. No wonder, UFC president Dana White loves to have the Irishman in his fight cards. After all, a Conor McGregor fight is what people love to watch. White and McGregor have been working together for a long time and they have gifted us some of the best moments in combat sports history. Whether it’s UFC 229 or a cross-promotion fight with Floyd Mayweather, McGregor has always been successful with his money-making process. On the other hand, Conor McGregor has been accused of sexual assault. It has brought a lot of hatred towards the former double champion. UFC fans have been targeting him for a long period of time.

Recently, McGregor was asked to clarify the allegations at the press conference of UFC 246. However, Dana White shut down the reporter and avoided talking about it.

UFC 246: Dana White does not want to talk about sexual allegations against Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone attended the press conference of UFC 246 at the Palms resort where they were asked about their upcoming fight. However, a reporter introduced a twist by asking Conor McGregor about the sexual allegations against him. Dana White did not find it appropriate. He stepped in and ruled out the question. According to the UFC President, Conor McGregor had already answered the questions on various occasions and he should not be asked the same in a press conference. McGregor’s upcoming rival Donald Cerrone also came to the Irishman’s rescue. He said, “We’re here to talk about a fight, nothing he does outside of fighting. Why do you gotta let it keep going there? Why does everyone have to ask that sh*t?”

There was literally only one man with enough journalist integrity to ask this question. Everybody (donald, dana, media, fans) ganged up on him, interrupted, shut him down immediately, booed him, cut his mic...



Morgan Campbell was trying to ask about the status is that too much? pic.twitter.com/M2HMft419x — prime fedor (@LastEmperorKGB) January 16, 2020

