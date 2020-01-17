UFC 246: Preview, Fight Card, Where To Watch And Other Details About The Year Opening PPV

2020 has just begun. UFC has already made the MMA community excited by presenting a card like UFC 246. After more than a year of exile, Conor McGregor is back. The former two-division champion is set to go against Donald Cerrone at the non-title main event fight of UFC 246. Apart from the shine and glory, UFC 246 is expected to be a ‘career-defining’ fight for both Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone. McGregor lost two of his last professional fights against Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov. His rival Donald Cerrone saw a similar fate against Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaetheje. Well, the veterans are ready to face each other on January 19 (IST) at the main event of UFC 246.

UFC 246: Where to Watch

Indian fans can catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3. Online users can watch UFC 246 live on Jio TV, Airtel TV and Sony LIV (paid subscription). You can also catch the action live on UFC Fight Pass with a paid subscription.

UFC 246: Schedule

Date: January 19, 2020 (IST)

Time: Early Prelims starts at 5:00 AM. Prelims start at 6:30 AM. Main card stays at 8:30 AM. (IST)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

UFC 246: Fight card

Main-card

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone (welterweight)

Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennigton (women’s bantamweight)

Aleksei Oleinik vs Maurice Greene (heavyweight)

Prelims

Roxanne Modafferi vs Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)

Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff (featherweight)

Tim Elliot vs Askar Askarov (flyweight)

Drew Dober vs Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

Early Prelims

Aleksa Camur vs Justin Ledet (light-heavyweight)

Brian Kelleher vs Ode Osbourne (bantamweight)

Sabina Mazo vs JJ Aldrich (women’s flyweight)

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)