UFC 246: Chad Johnson Asks Conor McGregor For Betting Advice At Las Vegas Press Conference

Conor McGregor had a pretty bad run in his last two professional bouts against Floyd Mayweather and lightweight champion of UFC Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both the fights were massive and the Irish faced a crushing defeat in both the events. However, it has not shattered Conor McGregor’s confidence a bit. The Irish recently advised Chad Johnson not to bet his money on Donald Cerrone.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor offers some betting advice for NFL superstar Chad Johnson

The former NFL wide receiver attended the UFC 246 press conference on Wednesday. During the press conference, Chad Johnson was given valuable mic-time and the NFL superstar made full use of it. Chad Johnson asked Conor McGregor to reveal his thoughts about the fight result and whether he (Chad Johnson) should bet his money on the Irish or not.

Conor McGregor, in his usual style, said that he is going to win his upcoming fight against Donald Cerrone and advised Chad Johnson to bet his money on him. The former double champion of UFC said, "I am extremely confident if you can’t tell. I am coming in with full preparation, full commitment and full confidence in my striking abilities and my shots. And who knows, maybe a submission? But, I am going to be going for the knockout.”

Retired NFL star @ochocinco uses his mic time at the #UFC246 presser to get betting advice from @TheNotoriousMMA

UFC 246: More Details

Main event: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

Co-main event: Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington II

Date: January 19, 2020 (IST)

Time: Main card starts from 8:30 AM (IST)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

