UFC 246 Live Streaming Details For India, Schedule As Conor McGregor Returns

It’s almost time for UFC 246 - the first pay-per-view of the decade. Conor McGregor is back in action. Despite having no title bouts, UFC 246 has managed to grab the attention of the entire world.

It’s a Conor McGregor show and MMA fans are excited to see what’s in store for them. The Irish superstar will be facing Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the main event fight. Meanwhile, former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm will go up against Raquel Pennington.

Apart from that, Anthony Pettis and Maycee Barber are also going to put up a fight for UFC fans. The weigh-ins are done and the entire MMA community is waiting to experience the action live on January 19 (IST) from T- Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 246 Schedule: More Details

Main-event: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone (welterweight bout)

Date: January 19 (IST)

Time: Early prelims start at 5:30 AM, Prelims start at 6:30 AM, Main card starts at 8:30 AM (IST)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (Nevada)

UFC 246 live streaming: Where to watch in India?

Indian fans can catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 on scheduled time (television broadcast). Online users can tune into Jio TV, Airtel TV and Sony LIV app. However, Sony LIV users need to have paid subscriptions to watch UFC 246 live. You can also catch the action on UFC fight pass.

