UFC 247: Preview, Fight Card And More About The Upcoming PPV

The entire MMA community is still amused with Conor McGregor’ spectacular return against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 and here we are, with UFC 247 almost knocking at the doors. Jon Jones, the undefeated light heavyweight champion returns to action this Sunday (IST) against another undefeated light heavyweight Dominick Reyes. On the other hand, Valentina ‘Bullet’ Shevchenko will be putting her flyweight title against Katlyn Chookagian in the co-main event of UFC 247. Let us take a preview of UFC 247 before we catch the action live on Sunday (IST) morning.

Also Read | UFC 247: Jon Jones Compares His Legacy With Kobe Bryant And Michael Jordan

UFC 247: Preview

Jon Jones is currently staged with GSP with 13 successful title defences and a victory against Reyes will mark him as the fighter with the most number of title defences (14). However, Dominick Reyes who is yet to taste a defeat in his MMA career can add an inevitable feather in his crown by becoming the first man to defeat Jon 'Bones' Jones.

Valentina Shevchenko vs Katlyn Chookagian is also expected to be a thriller since both the women have been fierce in their latest run-in UFC. While Valentina Shevchenko stands as the favourite in the fight, a lot of fans believe that Katlyn is capable of handing Valentina a loss at UFC 247.

Apart from the title bouts, Derrick Lewis and Ilir Latifi will be putting on a show in an intense heavyweight contest. Juan Adams and Justin Tafa are also going to square up against each other in a highly-anticipated heavyweight bout. While Mirsad Bektic and Dan Ige will fight each other to secure their spot in the featherweight mix.

Also Read | UFC’s Colby Covington Challenges 50 Cent To A Boxing Match With A Unique Stipulation

UFC 247: Main card

Jon Jones (c) vs Dominick Reyes (light-heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Katlyn Chookagian (women’s flyweight)

Juan Adams vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

Mirsad Bektic vs Dan Ige (featherweight)

Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Latifi (heavyweight)

Prelims

Trevin Giles vs Antonio Arroyo (middleweight)

Lauren Murphy vs Andrea Lee (women’s flyweight)

Alex Morono vs Kalinn Williams (welterweight)

Miles Johns vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)

Also Read | UFC 247: Throwback To When Derrick Lewis Dropped His Pants After A Fight

Also Read | Jon Jones, Not Conor McGregor Invented The Shoulder Strike As Rare Video Footage Shows

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)